DG Zulfiqar Hasan briefs Minister on post-Article 370 abrogation situation

The Special DG, North Zone, Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), Shri Zulfiqar Hasan met the Union Minister of State (I/C) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh here today.

During the meeting, Shri Zulfiqar Hasan briefed the Minister on the post-Article 370 abrogation situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the situation after the August 5 decision has been normal. There has been no incidence of violence and curfew in J&K, barring a few restrictions. He also presented a coffee table book on the successful Amarnath Yatra, to the Minister.

The Minister complimented the Paramilitary forces and Army for their contribution to the state for the last two decades. Dr. Singh said that this year has been the most peaceful festive season in recent years. The Minister said that festivals such as Eid, Independence Day have been celebrated peacefully. The Minister appreciated the Paramilitary forced for their sacrifices in maintaining peace in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)