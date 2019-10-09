Security Council reaffirms importance of pact for peace in South Sudan

Marking the one‑year anniversary of the signing of South Sudan's latest peace agreement, the Security Council reaffirmed on Tuesday the importance of that pact for sustained peace and stability in the country, reiterating its call for its full implementation.

On a statement issued on Tuesday, Council President for the month, Jerry Matthews of South Africa, said the 15-member body welcomed "initial progress" in implementing the agreement signed by President Salva Kiir and his rival, Riek Machar, which includes the formation of required institutions and mechanisms, and an improved environment for the needed delivery of humanitarian assistance to many areas.

The Council highlighted the importance of "expediting the implementation of transitional security arrangements and to continue consultations towards a common solution regarding the number and boundaries of states".

Council members called on parties not a signatory to the agreement to "renounce violence and adhere to cessation‑of‑hostilities agreements and seek a political resolution to their concerns over the accord". The Council also called upon the signatories to "engage with non‑signatories in a non‑violent and constructive manner".

Condemning the ongoing conflict in the Equatoria region, continued sexual violence and all violations of agreements on the protection of civilians, the Council expressed concern over the "dire humanitarian, human rights and economic situation in South Sudan", and called for the protection of medical facilities, personnel, and other civilian infrastructure.