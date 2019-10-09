International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Zimbabwe hikes average electricity tariff by 320% - energy regulator

Reuters Harare
Updated: 09-10-2019 13:12 IST
Zimbabwe hikes average electricity tariff by 320% - energy regulator

Image Credit: Pixabay

Zimbabwe has increased the average electricity tariff by 320% to let the state power utility ramp up production and improve supplies at a time of daily rolling power cuts, the national energy regulator said on Wednesday.

Power cuts lasting up to 18 hours have hit mines, industry, and homes and, together with a devastating drought, have been cited by the treasury as among the main reasons why the economy is set to contract by up to 6% this year.

Also Read: Mugabe burial begins in rural Zimbabwe home

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Zimbabwe homes treasury
COUNTRY : Zimbabwe
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019