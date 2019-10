Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi attended the 'At Home' reception by Chief of Air Staff, at the Air House, New Delhi today.

At the venue, Prime Minister visited the exhibition 'IAF Innovation Display'. The theme of the exhibition was self-reliance through innovation and indigenization.

Prime Minister also released the commemorative stamp of the Marshal of Indian Airforce, Shri Arjan Singh.

