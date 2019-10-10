Pacific youth to be provided new earning and learning opportunities

Pacific young people living in the Hawke's Bay, Southland and Otago regions will have access to support services that have proved successful in helping young people find new earning and learning opportunities.

"Tupu Aotearoa is about changing Pacific young peoples' lives. Our young people are talented, they are smart, they are creative, and they have enormous potential. Some just need a little extra help to get where they need to be. Tupu Aotearoa is there to provide that help and support young people to fulfill their potential," says Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio.

Until recently, Tupu Aotearoa has only been available to Pacific young people living in parts of Auckland and Hamilton. But this year, thanks to the support of the Provincial Growth Fund, the programme has been expanded to regions around the country.

"Tupu Aotearoa empowers young people to enhance their skills, kick-start their career prospects and earn a good living. I am excited that Pacific young people living in Hawke's Bay, Southland and Otago will now have access to this support.

"Today's announcement follows one made in July when I announced that Tupu Aotearoa had been expanded to cover greater Waikato, Manawatū-Whanganui, and Bay of Plenty regions.

The new providers announced today to complete the list of providers that will deliver the regional Tupu Aotearoa programme.

"Tupu Aotearoa is helping Pacific young people turn their potential into prosperity and build confidence for their future. Our success has been considerable and has laid the foundations for us to meet our vision of thriving, prosperous Pacific communities. This is bringing benefits not only to the people we have helped but to their families and local communities. Because when people have access to work and learning opportunities our communities flourish.

Four organisations have been approved to provide Tupu Aotearoa services in Hawke's Bay, and the Southland and Otago regions. Each new provider has signed a collaboration agreement with the Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

"Because of how Aotearoa New Zealand is changing, our future economic growth will depend on the hard work and skill of our people, and the partnership that exists between government, business, and the working population to create wealth. I want wealth creation to be understood as a collective process, and Tupu Aotearoa is about equipping more Pacific young people to be part of this," says Aupito William Sio.

In addition to supporting from the Provincial Growth Fund, Budget 2019 allocated $14.5 million to extend Tupu Aotearoa even further to cover wider Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

"We do not change lives on our own. We do it together as part of a team of government and local providers working with the community. It is this partnership that makes Tupu Aotearoa so special," says Aupito William Sio.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)