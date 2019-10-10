NFL presents dividend of Rs. 28.22 Crore to Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister

NFL has presented a dividend of Rs. 28.22 Crore was Govt. of India for the year 2018-19 in respect of shares held by it.

Shri Manoj Mishra, Chairman & Managing Director today presented a Dividend Cheque of Rs. 28.22 Crore to the Hon'ble Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda Ji in the presence of Secretary (Fertilizers), Shri Chhabilendra Roul. Senior officials of the Deptt. Fertilizers and NFL were also present on the occasion.

It is noteworthy that the NFL has presented a cumulative dividend of Rs.1156.97 crore to the Government to date against paid-up equity of Rs. 490.58 crores.

(With Inputs from PIB)