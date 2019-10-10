Air tank explosion reported in Leominster, Massachusetts; injuries reported

An air tank explosion has occured at a business in Leominster, Massachusetts on Thursday, according to NBC 10 Boston. Leominster fire officials said they received a report around 9:30 a.m. local time of an air tank explosion at Brideau Sheet Metal at 29 Phillips St. Two people were reportedly injured.

There were no reported immediately available about the extent of the injuries. The cause of the explosion was not known immediately.

According to its website, Brideau Sheet Metal is a custom sheet metal and steel fabrication shop serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across New England.

RIGHT NOW: Emergency crews are responding to a reported air tank explosion with injuries at a business in Leominster. https://t.co/BsobOEOymn — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) October 10, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.