Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 10-10-2019 20:00 IST
Air tank explosion reported in Leominster, Massachusetts; injuries reported

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@PghPublicSafety)

An air tank explosion has occured at a business in Leominster, Massachusetts on Thursday, according to NBC 10 Boston. Leominster fire officials said they received a report around 9:30 a.m. local time of an air tank explosion at Brideau Sheet Metal at 29 Phillips St. Two people were reportedly injured.

There were no reported immediately available about the extent of the injuries. The cause of the explosion was not known immediately.

According to its website, Brideau Sheet Metal is a custom sheet metal and steel fabrication shop serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across New England.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
