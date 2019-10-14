International Development News
Saudi Arabia calls for focus on oil market stability, not oil price

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 14-10-2019 13:12 IST
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister said on Monday it was important to concentrate on the stability of the oil market rather than the price of oil and that a fair price was a stable price.

The minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said oil exporters taking part in the global output deal between OPEC and its allies were showing serious commitment to the cuts.

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
