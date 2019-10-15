UN Mission condemns attack on civilian-populated area in Libya’s capital

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has condemned "in the strongest possible terms" an attack on a civilian-populated area in the capital city of Tripoli which killed three young girls, all sisters, and wounded their mother and a fourth sister.

In a statement the Mission said that "once again, innocent children pay the ultimate price", in reaction to a Monday airstrike, reportedly conducted by a fighter jet belonging to the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), which began an offensive on the southern outskirts of Libya's capital, Tripoli, in April.

UNSMIL added that it was "shocked by this attack", noting "it is particularly egregious" that such an act comes days after an attack on the Equestrian Club, a riding club, in Tripoli, also resulting in a number of children injured.

Reaffirming that "it will not stand idly by", the Mission urged the Member States and relevant international institutions to take all necessary measures, "to put an end to the repeated blatant violation of international humanitarian and human rights law in Libya."