Russia's Rosatom may purchase controlling stake in lithium project in Chile

Reuters
Updated: 15-10-2019 16:39 IST
Russia's Rosatom may purchase controlling stake in lithium project in Chile

Uranium One Group, a subsidiary of Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom, may purchase a controlling stake in a lithium project in Chile from Canada-listed Wealth Minerals Ltd, Wealth Minerals said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wealth Minerals signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with Uranium One which provides for the acquisition by Uranium One of up to a 51% ownership interest in Wealth Minerals's Atacama lithium project in northern Chile, it added.

