Sewa trains to act as link trains to serve common man: Piyush Goyal

Indian Railways launches 09 'Sewa Service' Trains today to connect smaller towns around major cities. These services were launched by the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal along with Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, from New Delhi by inaugurating Delhi-Shamli passenger train. Other trains were flagged off through video-conferencing connected to the terminal stations where these trains are to start. Minister of State of Railways, Shri Suresh C. Angadi, MP, Lok Sabha, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Of 09 'Sewa Service' trains in eight states, four trains will run on a daily basis and the other five, 6 days a week.

Vadnagar – Mahesana DEMU (6 days a week) - Gujarat

Asarva –Himmatnagar DEMU (6 days a week)- Gujarat

Karur – Salem DEMU (6 days a week)- Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore – Pollachi Passenger (6 days a week)- Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore – Palani Passenger (Daily)- Tamil Nadu

Yesvantpur – Tumkur DEMU (6 days a week) - Karnataka

Murkongselek – Dibrugarh Passenger (Daily) - Assam

Bhubaneswar – Nayagarh Express (Daily) - Assam

Delhi – Shamli Passenger (Daily)

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal said, these trains will provide connectivity to the far-flung areas where stoppages of premiere trains were not possible. These trains will act as link trains to serve the common man of the country. The Minister recalled the connect of Mahatma Gandhi to the Railways. Remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, on the occasion of his birth anniversary today, Shri Goyal said that the former President during his childhood in Rameswaram had a memorable experience with Indian Railways.

Shri Goyal pointed out that it is a unique concept to start these 09 Sewa trains with layover/ spare rakes as a part of the 'sweating of assets' initiative by the Indian Railways. This was part of the strategies of Indian Railways to have better utilization of the rolling stock without any requisition for new rolling stock. On this occasion, I want to thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for his vision to transform Railways as the engine of growth in the economic and social development of the country."

He further added that Railways has taken transformational steps like Cleanliness campaign in Railway premises across the country, Wi-Fi facility at 5000 Railway stations, Installation of Bio toilets in coaches to clean the tracks, Ayushmann Bharat facility in Railway hospitals across the country.

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his gratitude to Shri Piyush Goyal and the Ministry of Railways for starting a new Sewa Train from Bhubaneswar to Nayagarh. He also appreciated the significant steps taken by Railways for the development in Odisha.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the new Sewa Trains will connect small stations en route. These trains will be highly beneficial to the common people especially those who come to metro cities for jobs and education. He congratulated Railways for taking an important step in the betterment of the life of common citizens of the country.

Minister of State of Railways, Shri Suresh C. Angadi said that Indian Railways has always endeavored for providing comfortable services to its passengers. The short distance Sewa trains will be a boon to common citizens of the country. He said connectivity to the last man has been the constant focus of Railways and to provide better services to the citizens.

These trains will run on the "Hub and Spoke," model, thereby facilitating passengers to use these trains to reach the "Hub" for availing onward journey to other major stations. Indian Railways plans to run more trains on a similar model to serve the passengers of smaller towns and cities. These measures are also expected to boost the earnings of the Indian Railways to help in strengthening the economy.

(With Inputs from PIB)