Māori landowners encouraged to submit experiences managing whenua

A Bill that proposes targeted changes to simplify the processes for Māori landowners when engaging with the Māori Land Court has had its First Reading today.

"The approach taken by the Government is to ensure that the protection of Māori land remains a priority as we seek to improve how the legislation works for whānau," says Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

"Te Ture Whenua Māori Act has been in operation for over 25 years and continues to provide a sound framework for the way Māori land is governed."

"However, we have heard that navigating and complying with the current legislation can be difficult and frustrating, and can discourage owners from taking steps to realise their aspirations for their whenua."

Te Ture Whenua (Succession, Dispute Resolution, and Related Matters) Amendment Bill will simplify the process for uncontested succession so that such applications will be managed by a Māori Land Court registrar rather than a judge.

The lack of a mediation process is also addressed, with the Bill providing for whānau to resolve disputes about Māori land with the assistance of a mediator and with greater cognizance of tikanga to support a constructive outcome. "Currently disputes can only be heard through a Court process with a Judge and can cause longstanding conflict among whānau," says Minister Mahuta.

One of the main obstacles to the development of papakāinga housing on Māori reservations will be removed. Enabling a lease or occupation license to be granted for periods longer than the current 14 years will assist whānau to obtain funding for papakāinga development.

The Bill will make improvements to the way the Māori Land Court functions, such as allowing a registrar to deal with simple and uncontested applications relating to Māori land trusts. It will also ensure the remedies available to enforce a decision are practical and effective. Other changes will allow the Māori Land Court to hear applications relating to Māori land for matters associated with a range of other legislation.

"The targeted amendments contained in the Bill will enable the Māori Land Court to oversee matters that lead to better protection over whenua Māori," Minister Mahuta says.

"I am also working on legislation to address issues associated with the rating of Māori land and public works acquisitions, which I intend to introduce later in this Parliamentary term. I am interested in hearing from whānau about what else needs to be done to optimize the use of Māori land, and will set up a process for having these conversations next year" says Minister Mahuta.

The proposed changes are part of the Government's investment of $56 million over four years for the implementation of the Whenua Māori Programme. The programme is jointly led by Te Puni Kōkiri and the Ministry of Justice.

The Whenua Māori Programme was designed to directly address the issues raised by Māori landowners who face many challenges with accessing and managing their land productively because the systems in which they have to operate are complex.

The Programme will support landowners to use their land – take part in its governance and management, and have a say about future growth and opportunities.

Minister Mahuta encourages Māori landowners to make a submission about their experiences managing their whenua.

