International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Erdogan denies to meet Pompeo, Pence visiting Turkey over Syria tensions

Devdiscourse News Desk Ankara
Updated: 16-10-2019 17:19 IST
Erdogan denies to meet Pompeo, Pence visiting Turkey over Syria tensions

File Photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said that he won't be meeting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence as they visit Ankara to discuss Syria issue, AFP reported on Wednesday.

The US is being "very tough" on Turkey and has imposed the strongest sanctions, President Donald Trump had said earlier, as a delegation headed by Vice President Mike Pence prepares to leave for Ankara on Wednesday to press the Turks to stop their military offensive in northern Syria.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : Turkey
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019