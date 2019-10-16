Erdogan denies to meet Pompeo, Pence visiting Turkey over Syria tensions

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said that he won't be meeting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence as they visit Ankara to discuss Syria issue, AFP reported on Wednesday.

The US is being "very tough" on Turkey and has imposed the strongest sanctions, President Donald Trump had said earlier, as a delegation headed by Vice President Mike Pence prepares to leave for Ankara on Wednesday to press the Turks to stop their military offensive in northern Syria.

