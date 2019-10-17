First Lady of SA to deliver keynote address at Grow Great Seminar

First Lady Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, spouse of President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 18 October 2019, deliver the keynote address at the Inaugural Grow Great Seminar which will be held at the Capital 20 West Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Grow Great is a campaign with the aim to confront the hidden challenge of stunting that results from chronic under-nutrition in South Africa. Grow Great seeks to galvanize South Africa towards a future where no child is unjustly denied the opportunity to reach their full potential.

The Inaugural Grow Great Seminar will bring together a multi-sectoral group of high-level policymakers, academics, activists, business and civil society leaders and social influencers to deliberate on stunting in South Africa. The seminar will also showcase progress made locally and internationally on stunting and inspire a national commitment to zero stunting by the year 2030.

Dr. Motsepe serves as a patron of the South African Civil Society for Women's, Adolescents' and Children's Health (SACSoWACH).

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)