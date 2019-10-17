International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Saudi Aramco delays planned IPO -FT

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 17-10-2019 23:38 IST
Saudi Aramco delays planned IPO -FT

Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Aramco has delayed the planned launch of its initial public offering, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Saudi Aramco wanted to wait until it could provide clarity on its most recent quarterly earnings following attacks on Saudi infrastructure last month that temporarily halved production, the report said.

Also Read: Saudi Aramco hits out at lack of resolve over attacks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019