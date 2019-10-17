Saudi Aramco delays planned IPO -FT

Saudi Aramco has delayed the planned launch of its initial public offering, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Saudi Aramco wanted to wait until it could provide clarity on its most recent quarterly earnings following attacks on Saudi infrastructure last month that temporarily halved production, the report said.

