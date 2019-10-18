International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Schlumberger posts loss on over $12 bln charge

Reuters Texas
Updated: 18-10-2019 17:28 IST
Schlumberger posts loss on over $12 bln charge

Image Credit: Flickr

Oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV on Friday reported a quarterly loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, as it recorded a goodwill impairment charge of over $12 billion. The company reported a net loss of $11.38 billion, or $8.22 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net profit of $644 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the charge and other items, the company earned 43 cents per share. This is the company's first report under new boss Olivier Le Peuch, who last month vowed to exit unprofitable businesses, restructure some units and focus on returns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019