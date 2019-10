Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 17 October 2019.

The ambassadors are:

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, H.E. Mr. Frank Arnauts

Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia, H.E. Ms. Andrea Gustović-Ercegovac

Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia, H.E. Ms. Angela Montoya Holguín

Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Ms. Nimisha Jayant Madhvani

(With Inputs from APO)