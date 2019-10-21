Probability of load shedding low for week: Eskom 

Eskom says no load shedding is expected today and the probability of load shedding is low for the week.

However, the power company on Monday said the system remains constrained and vulnerable, and any unexpected shift, such as unplanned breakdowns, could result in load shedding at short notice.

Eskom attributed the improved prognosis to the return of some of its generating units from planned and unplanned maintenance and its emergency reserves showing significant improvement.

Appealing to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly and assist in reducing demand, Eskom called on consumers to switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances.

"As we are experiencing a heatwave in some parts of the country. We ask that you use your air conditioners efficiently at 23ºC.

"We will continue to keep South Africans informed about the status of the electricity system and our recovery efforts," Eskom said.

Eskom thanked customers for their patience and support in reducing demand, which it said allowed it to "pull through this difficult time".

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)