CCRT should provide platform for dropout children, Prahlad Singh Patel says

Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (IC), Shri Prahlad Singh Patel launched the E-Portal of CCRT 'Digital Bharat Digital Sanskriti' and CCRT YouTube Channel today in New Delhi. The Chairperson, CCRT Dr. Hemlata S. Mohan was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel appreciated the efforts of CCRT and said that this will enable the dissemination of cultural education through digital interactive mediums into the classrooms all over the country. For this initiative, CCRT has tied up with Routes 2 Roots, an NGO, for connecting seamlessly all the CCRT Regional Centres i.e., Guwahati, Udaipur and Hyderabad, he informed.

Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and the Chairperson, CCRT Dr. Hemlata S. Mohan also interacted with the participants of the ongoing training programs at CCRT Regional Centres and some of the children studying in schools across the country. Union Minister also released the film 'Rahas' directed by Sunil Shukla. Rahas is basically Raaslila of Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, he released the book "Dewas ki Sanskritik Parampara" written by Shri Jeewan Singh Thakur.

Shri Prahlad Singh Patel specifically stressed that each and every child has a latent talent that needs to be identified. CCRT should provide a platform for specifically dropout children so that they can join the mainstream so o that they can pursue their dreams and make a career out of it be it music, painting, theatre, martial arts or any other art form. There is a need to identify institutions specializing in providing training in various art forms and encourage the children to join these institutions.

Union Minister further said that in the coming three years we can send children studying in X – XII standard for well-planned tours of North-East. In this process, he is certain that these children will become the brand ambassadors of India in the future.

He took pride in stating that our country has more number of languages than the entire countries of the world. There is a need to encourage students to learn regional languages e.g. Punjabis can learn Gujarati and vice-versa. This initiative will strengthen the bonding between citizens of India.

