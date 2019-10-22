International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UPDATE 1-Oil collected from Brazil's northeastern coast rises to 600 tonnes

Reuters Brasilia
Updated: 22-10-2019 04:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Oil collected from Brazil's northeastern coast rises to 600 tonnes

Image Credit: Flickr

Brazil has collected more 600 tonnes of oil from its northeastern beaches since Sept. 12, the government said on Monday, more than double an estimate of oil and sand collected by state-run oil company Petrobras.

Oil has been washing up on the shores of northeastern Brazil for two months, but its origin has remained a mystery so far. More than 200 locations along the coast have been affected, threatening marine life, authorities said. Earlier on Monday, Petrobras said it had collected 280 tonnes of oil and sand from the beaches.

Brazil's government has said the oil spill is Venezuelan in origin, but has mostly stopped short of blaming their socialist government for the incident. Venezuela has denied it is to blame.

Also Read: Brazil's Bolsonaro says mystery oil slicks on beaches likely have criminal origin

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Brazil
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019