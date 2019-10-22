Southern Response claims to be transferred to EQC

Responsibility for processing the small number of Southern Response claims still to be settled will be transferred to EQC by the end of the year.

"As claim numbers reduce, it no longer makes sense for the Crown to have two organisations processing the remaining Canterbury claims," Grant Robertson says.

"Since the Crown took over AMI's claims, Southern Response has received 48,600 claims, including 8,220 over-cap claims. At the end of this year, we expect there to be about 300 claims still outstanding.

"We are at a point where it's financially prudent to combine the management of claims under one Crown organization."

EQC will be appointed an agent of Southern Response, with the transition of claims processing to be completed by the end of the year.

Southern Response will retain final responsibility for ensuring claims are settled in accordance with customer's entitlements. It will also retain responsibility for the outcomes of ongoing legal matters, including the Dodds v Southern Response case and the Ross v Southern Response class action.

"Resolving the remaining Canterbury earthquake claims as quickly as possible is a priority for the Government, so people can move on with their lives.

"I want to assure people who still have claims with Southern Response that the transition of those claims to EQC will be as smooth as possible," Grant Robertson says.

"EQC and Southern Response have been working together for some time in the lead up to the handover to ensure as little disruption as possible for claimants."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)