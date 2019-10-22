International Development News
7th CPC allowances approved to Government employees of J&K and Ladakh

The move will benefit 4.5 lakh Government employees, who are working in the existing State of Jammu & Kashmir and will become the employees of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh from 31st October 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 22-10-2019 13:19 IST
The move will benefit 4.5 lakh Government employees, who are working in the existing State of Jammu & Kashmir and will become the employees of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh from 31st October 2019.

After the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019, Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the nation on 8th August, 2019, wherein he announced that all the financial facilities being given to the employees of other Union Territories (UT), as per the recommendations of 7th CPC, would soon be extended to the employees of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh.

Accordingly, Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah has approved the proposal of payment of all 7th CPC allowances to the Government employees of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh, which shall come into existence from 31st October 2019. Union Home Ministry has issued orders in this regard. The move will benefit 4.5 lakh Government employees, who are working in the existing State of Jammu & Kashmir and will become the employees of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh from 31st October 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
