Ministry to organize about 100 “Hunar Haat” in next five years: Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in a statement in New Delhi today that the Government will provide employment and employment opportunities to lakhs of artisans, craftsmen, and traditional culinary experts through "Hunar Haat" in the next 5 years.

Shri Naqvi today said that the next "Hunar Haat" will be organised at North Central Zone Cultural Centre in Prayagraj (UP) from 01st to 10th November 2019 where more than 300 master artisans and culinary experts including a large number of women artisans from every corner of the country will participate. All the "Hunar Haat", to be organised in 2019 and 2020 will be based on the theme of "Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat".

Shri Naqvi today said that "Hunar Haat" has proved to be an effective programme to provide employment and employment opportunities to master artisans. More than 2 lakh 50 thousand master artisans, craftsmen, and culinary experts have been provided employment and employment opportunities in the last 3 years. These include a large number of women.

Shri Naqvi said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs has decided to organize about 100 "Hunar Haat" in the next five years across the country to provide market and employment and employment opportunities to master artisans and culinary experts. In the coming days, "Hunar Haat" will be organized in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Patna, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, Hyderabad, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu, Shimla, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati, Ranchi, Bhubneshwar, Ajmer and other places.

Shri Naqvi said that besides the empowerment of the artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts participating in "Hunar Haat", at least 40 to 50 people associated with these artisans are also benefitted financially through "Hunar Haat". These artisans get national and international markets for their indigenous handmade products through "Hunar Haat".

Shri Naqvi said that "Hunar Haat", being organised across the country by the Minority Affairs Ministry, has proved to be "Empowerment & Employment Exchange" for master artisans and craftsmen. "Hunar Haat" has become a "credible brand" to fulfill Prime Minister's commitment to "Make in India", "Stand up India", "Start-up India". "Hunar Haat" is also strengthening the commitment of "Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat".

Shri Naqvi said that the artisans will be bringing indigenous handmade exquisite pieces like Cane & Bamboo, Jute Products from Assam, Varanasi Silk, Lucknawi Chikankari, Ceramic, Glassware, Leather, Marble products of Uttar Pradesh, Traditional handicrafts from North Eastern Region, Ajrakh, Bandhej, Mud work, Copper products from Gujarat, Kalamkari & Mangalgiri from Andhra Pradesh, marble artefacts and Handicrafts from Rajasthan, Madhubani painting from Bihar, wooden work from Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, Block Print from Madhya Pradesh, Jewelry and Pearls from Puducherry, embroidery and sandalwood products from Tamil Nadu, hand embroidery products from West Bengal, rare Ayurvedic herbs of Kashmir-Laddakh etc. at "Hunar Haat" to be organized in Prayagraj.

The visitors will also enjoy traditional delicacies from every corner of the country.

Besides, traditional cultural programs, Qawalli, Sufi music, poetry, and others, to be performed by renowned artists will be the major attraction for visitors.

