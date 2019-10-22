Kishan Reddy co-chairs security review meeting with Manipur Chief Minister

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, on the last day of his visit to North East, visited South HQrs of Assam Rifles in Mantripukhri, Imphal today, where he reviewed security preparedness as well as facilities available for the Force personnel.

While interacting with troops and senior officers, Shri Reddy commended the role of Assam Rifles in controlling insurgent groups, their operational achievements, success in the field of sports and adventure and the role played by the Force towards ensuring peace and harmony in the North Eastern Region.

The Minister added that the personnel of Assam Rifles is regarded as the friends of the people of the North East due to their valour, commitment, and selfless service. Shri Reddy saluted those valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation and assured them that the welfare of soldiers and their families will always remain close to his heart.

Shri Reddy co-chaired a security review meeting with Chief Minister, Manipur in CM's Secretariat, Imphal. The meeting was attended by several senior officers of Central Armed Police Forces and the State including Chief Secretary and DGP of Manipur. It was observed that the security situation in the State has improved considerably from 2018 onwards as it witnessed a decline in insurgency-related incidents by 24%.

Shri Reddy assured full support of the Centre to Manipur in tackling insurgency, modernization of state police force, provisioning of various items for modernization and deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, whenever required.

(With Inputs from PIB)