Violence takes heavy toll on children in Libya

"In the past two weeks, violence has taken a heavy toll on children in Tripoli.

"Last Thursday, three children and two women were reportedly killed while driving on the main highway, 16 kilometers from Tripoli. On 14 October, three sisters were reportedly killed, and their mother and a fourth sister badly injured when their house, south of the capital, came under attack. A day earlier, a 13-year-old child was reportedly killed while in his house and earlier this month, five children were injured when their school in Janzour, 18 kilometers from the capital was hit.

"These recent attacks are a reminder that children in Libya continue to pay first and most as violence continues in a number of areas in the western parts of the country.

"Children are not a target and should be protected at all times wherever they are. Parties to the conflict must refrain from attacks on civilian infrastructure including people's homes, schools, hospitals, and medical facilities."

