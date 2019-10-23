SSC Chairman Braj Raj Sharma calls on Dr. Jitendra Singh

The Newly appointed Chairman of Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Shri B. R. Sharma called on the Minister of State (I/C) for Development of North Eastern Region, MoS Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, here today.

Shri Braj Raj Sharma joined Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in the year 1984 and was allotted Jammu & Kashmir Cadre. He is a Post-Graduate in Political Science from the University of Jammu, J&K and MBA from Australian National University, Australia.

In the course of his 35 years career in Administrative Service, he has served the State and the Central Government in various capacities. He has worked as Chief Secretary, J&K before coming to the Government of India on deputation.

He joined the Ministry of Home Affairs as Additional Secretary (Police) on 18th May 2017 and was thereafter promoted and posted as Secretary (Border Management).

Shri Sharma is the recipient of Jammu & Kashmir State Government's Gold Medal for Excellence in Public Service (2011) and the Prime Minister's Medal for Excellence in Public Service (2012).

