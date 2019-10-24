Justice Edwin Cameron appointed as Inspecting Judge for Correctional Services
The President has also in terms of Section 86(1)(b) reappointed the current Inspecting Judge, the Honourable Justice Johann van der Westhuizen, for a period of three months, with immediate effect, until 31 December 2019.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed recently retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron as the Inspecting Judge of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services for a three-year term with effect from 01 January 2020.
The President has also in terms of Section 86(1)(b) reappointed the current Inspecting Judge, the Honourable Justice Johann van der Westhuizen, for a period of three months, with immediate effect, until 31 December 2019. Justice Van der Westhuizen is also a retired judge of the Constitutional Court.
The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services is tasked with monitoring and oversight of correctional facilities around the country and reports on the treatment of inmates and the conditions of correctional centers.
(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)
