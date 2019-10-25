PG&E transmission tower broke near origin of Kincade fire -paper
A PG&E Corp power transmission tower broke near the origin point of the Kincade fire raging in Sonoma County, the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper said on Thursday.
Citing a report filed with the California Public Utilities Commission, the paper said that at 9:20 p.m., PG&E said it became aware of an outage on a 230,000-volt transmission line "when the line relayed and did not reclose."
The wind-driven wildfire roared across a swath of northern California wine country on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of about 2,000 Sonoma County residents, including the entire town of Geyserville, where about a dozen homes were destroyed.
