International Development News
Development News Edition

Views, ideas generated to be presented at global conversation ahead of UN day

The objective of the dialogues is to listen to the hopes and fears of a wide range of people, to learn from their experiences, and spark discussion on ways to build a better world for all.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 06:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 06:56 IST
Views, ideas generated to be presented at global conversation ahead of UN day
The information gathered – alongside the results of global opinion polling and media analysis – will feed into a global vision for 2045, the year the UN turns 100. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The UN announced on Thursday the launch of the "biggest-ever global conversation" about the future of the planet, as part of the events marking next year's 75-year anniversary of the Organization.

The UN is aiming to reach the global public, via dialogues which will be held around the world, from January 2020. The objective of the dialogues is to listen to the hopes and fears of a wide range of people, to learn from their experiences, and spark discussion on ways to build a better world for all.

Feedback will be sought from all segments and generations of society, in settings as varied as classrooms, boardrooms, parliaments and village halls, but there will be a particular focus on youth and marginalized groups.

The views and ideas generated will be presented to world leaders, and senior UN officials, at a high-profile event held on September 2020.

The information gathered – alongside the results of global opinion polling and media analysis – will feed into a global vision for 2045, the year the UN turns 100. It is expected to increase understanding of threats to a sustainable, inclusive future for all, and drive collective action to achieve that vision.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Fabrizio Hochschild, the senior UN official overseeing the 75-year anniversary events, said that they come at a time when the world is more interconnected than ever before, and facing a host of problems that need to be faced through global cooperation; but also a time when nations are retreating from the institutions set up to address such challenges.

Mr. Hochschild said that the UN Secretary-General António Guterres hopes to inspire a process of reflection on the state of the world, and the extent to which it is drifting away from the UN's aspirations for a better future, as laid out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The UN-inspired conversations will, said Mr. Hochschild, be focused around three main areas. Firstly, defining the future we want, as we look towards 2045; identifying the global megatrends, and where they are taking the world away from that vision; and a critical discussion that generates ideas for improving global cooperation.

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Online learning program another step in prevention of worker exploitation

The Government is making more progress to protect migrant workers and school students from exploitation today by providing a new online multilingual learning programme, which checks and clarifies employment rights knowledge in less than 30 ...

Sharks continue dominance over Canadiens

Evander Kane scored two power-play goals, Tomas Hertl added three assists and the visiting San Jose Sharks defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night. It was the ninth straight victory for the Sharks over the Canadiens, five at M...

UPDATE 6-Fire in California wine country began near damaged PG&E tower

A wind-driven wildfire that forced about 2,000 people to flee homes in Northern Californias wine country on Thursday erupted near the base of a damaged high-voltage transmission tower owned by Pacific Gas and Electric Co, utility and fire o...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Zozo Championship second round washed out on Friday

The second round of the Zozo Championship in Japan was washed out on Friday because of persistent rain, tournament organizers announced.The round is now scheduled to start on Saturday at 6.30 a.m. local time 2130 Friday GMT, weather permitt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019