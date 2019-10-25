O Kae Molao continuing to fight against crime in Gauteng

Operation O Kae Molao is continuing to secure victories in the fight against crime in Gauteng.

This week's operation saw Gauteng police arrest hundreds of suspects across the province for various crimes.

In Mamelodi East, 717 wanted suspects, 90 of whom were on the run and wanted for cases relating to gender-based violence, were arrested.

"Over 500 suspects were wanted in connection with various serious and violent crimes that include murder, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, hijacking, house, and business robbery," Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

With the raids tracing wanted suspects conducted across the province, 206 of the suspects were successfully traced in Johannesburg District, 201 in Ekurhuleni, 160 in Tshwane, 88 in the West Rand and 62 in Sedibeng.

In a statement, Peters said during operations conducted on Thursday in Mamelodi East, four suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, one suspect for possession of suspected stolen property, one for fraud after the suspected presented to the police a driver's license belonging to someone else as his own, and 12 undocumented foreign nationals taken in for processing and verification of status in the country.

"Five more suspects were arrested in Dobsonville, Soweto after they were found in possession of various drugs including nyaope, crystal meth, and mandrax. Police in Kempton Park also pounced on a suspected drug dealer and found crystal meth with an estimated street value of R700 000.

"The total value of drugs recovered in Kempton Park is estimated at R1.8 million," Peters said.

Police confiscated drugs and liquor, and six liquor premises in Mamelodi were closed down and fines amounting to R9 000 issued for non-compliance with the Provincial Liquor Board legislation. A suspect was arrested for operating under a fraudulent permit, while police closed down two illegal liquor outlets in Vlakfontein, Lenasia South.

Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) fines to the value of R76 859 were issued for contravention of road traffic rules.

Businesses found to be in contravention of the Second Hand Goods Act were slapped with fines amounting to R12 500.

With the assistance of Tracker, the Vehicle Crime Investigating Unit team seized four suspects.

Meanwhile, parallel operations targeting rural safety were conducted in Randfontein in the West Rand and 15 suspects were arrested for illegal mining, four undocumented foreign nationals, and two for possession of drugs. Police also seized equipment suspected of being used during the commission of illegal mining and bags of gold-bearing material.

Police also followed up information relating to stock theft and recovered 70 goats and seven sheep stolen in Hekpoort and Barrage respectively. Nineteen more sheep were also recovered and confirmed as part of a flock of 26 stolen sheep, leading to the arrest of one suspect, who is the owner of the kraal where the livestock was found.

With the festive season looming, operations will be intensified to ensure the safety of Gauteng residents through and beyond the holiday season.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)