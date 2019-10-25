International Development News
IRS Officers calls on Dr. Jitendra Singh to discuss service-related issues

They conveyed to the Minister about the rule that requires compulsory 5 years of service in STS while being promoted from STS to JAG.

They also said that the recruitment rules making 5 years in STS as mandatory for promotion to JAG were introduced through amendments in 2016 after the officers were promoted to STS. Image Credit: ANI

A group of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Officers (Customs and Indirect Taxes) of 2010 Batch called on the Union Minister of State (I/C) for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, here today.

During the meeting, the officers discussed various issues related to their service with the Minister. They conveyed to the Minister about the rule that requires compulsory 5 years of service in STS while being promoted from STS to JAG. The officers requested an exemption in their case from a mandatory service of 5 years. They also said that the recruitment rules making 5 years in STS as mandatory for promotion to JAG were introduced through amendments in 2016 after the officers were promoted to STS.

After the discussions, the Minister assured the IRS officers of speedy promotion. He said that their case will be expedited and the promotion will be done in due time. The MoS (PP) said that DoPT has been working towards curbing stagnation in promotions. He added that about 4,000 Government officials working at various levels were promoted at the beginning of this year. The Minister said that the Government is committed to providing a good working environment for the employees.

(With Inputs from PIB)

