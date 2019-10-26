Srinagar: Grenade blast injures 6 CRPF jawans; search operations underway

Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team, injuring six personnel, in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. The search operations have started, the report added.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was manning a checkpoint when the incident took place. The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area, PTI reported quoting police officials. The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

