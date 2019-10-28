International Development News
Development News Edition

Proposed U.S. oil company role in Syria faces hurdles -experts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 02:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 02:28 IST
Proposed U.S. oil company role in Syria faces hurdles -experts
"U.S. control over the disposition of the fields and the hard currency they offer would provide a significant influence over the shape of Syria’s future," he said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion on Sunday that Exxon Mobil or another U.S. oil company operate Syrian oil fields drew rebukes from legal and energy experts.

"What I intend to do, perhaps, is make a deal with an Exxon Mobil or one of our great companies to go in there and do it properly ... and spread out the wealth," Trump said Sunday during a news conference about the U.S. special forces operation that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, the two largest U.S. oil companies operating in the Middle East, declined to comment on the President's remarks.

"International law seeks to protect against exactly this sort of exploitation," said Laurie Blank, an Emory Law School professor and director of its Center for International and Comparative Law. "It is not only a dubious legal move, but it also sends a message to the whole region and the world that America wants to steal the oil," said Bruce Riedel, a former national security advisor and now a senior fellow at think-tank Brookings Institution.

"The idea that the United States would 'keep the oil' in the hands of ExxonMobil or some other U.S. company is immoral and possibly illegal," said Jeff Colgan, an associate professor of political science and international studies at Brown University. Colgan also said U.S. companies would face "a host of practical challenges" to operate in Syria. Even getting Exxon or another major oil company to develop Syrian oil would be a "hard sell" given its relatively limited infrastructure and small output, said Ellen R. Wald, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center.

Still, the United States should be concerned about the fate of the Syrian oil fields, said Alex Cranberg, chairman of energy firm Aspect Holdings LLC, which has explored production in Iraqi Kurdistan but no longer has active projects in the region. "It's not that the oil itself matters much to the U.S., but that its misuse could fund future problems for us" if it falls into the wrong hands, Cranberg said, noting his company has not been approached by the White House.

"U.S. control over the disposition of the fields and the hard currency they offer would provide a significant influence over the shape of Syria's future," he said. Robert O'Brien, a U.S. National Security advisor to the president, said a U.S. military presence will be required to protect the Syrian oilfields, suggesting it also should have a say on their proceeds.

"We're going to be there for a period of time to maintain control of those and make sure that there is not a resurgence of ISIS and make sure that the Kurds have some revenue from those oil fields," O'Brien said speaking to NBC News' Meet the Press with Chuck Todd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Iran was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death - Iranian officials tell Reuters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Nationals' Scherzer to miss Game Five start due to back spasms

Washington Nationals ace right-hander Max Scherzer has been scratched from his start in Sundays Game Five of the World Series against the Houston Astros with back spasms, the Nationals said.The best of seven series is tied 2-2.Manager Dave ...

Nationals need emergency starter in pivotal Game 5

The home-field disadvantage in the 2019 World Series means that after four games, both the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros have won twice, but not in the fashion that was expected. The Nationals won twice at Houston. The Astros won ...

UPDATE 3-French luxury group LVMH offers to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany -sources

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH has approached Tiffany Co with a 14.5 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said, at a time when the U.S. luxury jeweler grapples with the impact of tariffs on its exports to China. LVMH, which...

Kupp has 220 receiving yards as Rams beat Bengals

Jared Goff threw for 372 yards and two touchdowns, and Cooper Kupp had 220 yards receiving and one score as the Los Angeles Rams earned a 24-10 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals at Londons Wembley Stadium. Todd Gurley rushed for a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019