International Development News
Development News Edition

Russia's Lukoil, Hungary's MOL to sign dirty oil settlement - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 21:00 IST
Russia's Lukoil, Hungary's MOL to sign dirty oil settlement - sources
Image Credit: Facebook / Lukoil

Russian oil producer Lukoil and Hungarian energy company MOL are set to sign a settlement deal over contaminated oil during Russian President Putin's visit to Budapest this week, four industry sources told Reuters. A high level of organic chloride was found in late April in Russia's Druzhba pipeline, which connects Siberian oilfields with Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, Czech Republic, and Hungary. The substance, which can damage refining equipment, was also detected in the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga.

The contamination disrupted oil exports from Russia to the West and has led to protracted negotiations over compensation. A source familiar with the plans of Lukoil and MOL said the companies were unlikely to disclose the amount of compensation to be received by MOL.

"We've been cooperating very closely, so it's just to make an official statement about successful settlement and prospects for future cooperation," the source said. The agreement is set to be signed during Putin's visit to Budapest. Last week, his aide, Yury Ushakov, said Putin would travel to Hungary on Oct. 30.

Last month, Russia and Kazakhstan reached a preliminary deal over compensation for tainted oil, though the final agreement is yet to be signed. Lukoil, MOL and Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft have not replied to requests for comments.

Up to five million tonnes of crude may have been contaminated by organic chloride, which is used in oil extraction. Traders such as Glencore and BP have been struggling to sell the tainted oil, which could potentially be mixed with unaffected crude to become usable.

Transneft has said compensation won't exceed $15 per barrel.

Also Read: Russia's Lukoil signs MoUs with govt of Equatorial Guinea and NNPC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-led anti-IS coalition ministers to meet in Washington on Nov. 14 - official

A group of foreign ministers from the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State will convene in Washington on November 14, a senior State Department official said on Monday, and discuss the next step in the wake of the killing of the groups...

4 held for killing teenager over petty issue in Delhi's Nangloi

Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy over a petty issue in Outer Delhis Nangloi area, police said on Monday. Sajid 20, Dilshad 22, Shahrukh 20 and Farman 24, all residents of Nangloi, were nabbed from Camp Num...

UK train firm searches for missing rare violin

London, Oct 28 AFP A British railway company said on Monday it was helping a renowned violinist track down a 310-year-old violin he accidentally left on a train. Southeastern, which runs commuter services to London, is working with police t...

UPDATE 4-"Global ring" involved in smuggling 39 found dead in UK truck, court told

A court heard on Monday that a global ring had been involved in smuggling the 39 people whose bodies were found in a truck near London, as the driver faced charges of manslaughter and people-trafficking.The discovery of the bodies last week...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019