Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

The Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman released a special commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda to mark his 125th birth anniversary here today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said this moment is a big honor for her. She said that the Paramahansa Yogananda was a great son of India, who became so recognized globally. His penetrating sharp eyes are full of divine force, she said. The importance lies in his universal message of bringing harmony among mankind and making it so acceptable globally even when communications modes were limited, She added. India feels very strongly about this great son of the Universe who brought in harmony to all our hearts & minds, the Finance Minister further added.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Shri Anurag Thakur, Secretary Ministry of Culture Shri Arun Goel, Swami Vishwananda Giri, Swami Smaranananda Giri, and other monks & devotees were also present.

(With Inputs from PIB)