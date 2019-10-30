International Development News
Development News Edition

Norway's wealth fund says it will not invest in Saudi Aramco IPO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 14:54 IST
Norway's wealth fund says it will not invest in Saudi Aramco IPO
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Norway's sovereign wealth fund does not plan to invest in Saudi Aramco when the Saudi oil company carries out it's long-awaited initial public offering (IPO), the fund's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"Saudi Arabia is not part of our reference index," Yngve Slyngstad told a news conference.

The Norwegian fund has some smaller investments in Saudi companies through an emerging market portfolio, but a major company such as Aramco would not be a natural part of this portfolio, Slyngstad added.

Also Read: Yemen's Safer oil company resumes pumping to Arabian Sea terminal - official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Combustible cladding on London's Grenfell Tower key to deadly fire - inquiry

The use of combustible materials in the refurbishment of Londons Grenfell Tower was central to the catastrophic chain of events in June 2017 that turned an ordinary kitchen fire into an inferno that killed 71 people, an official inquiry sai...

Turkey says "largely" reached agreement with Russia in Syria talks

Talks between Turkish and Russian officials on developments in northeast Syria have concluded and the two delegations have largely reached an agreement, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state media on Wednesday. ...

Australia restrict Sri Lanka to 117 in 2nd T20

Brisbane, Oct 30 AFP Kusal Perera top-scored with 27 as tight bowling from Australia restricted Sri Lanka to just 117 off 19 overs Wednesday in the second Twenty20 in Brisbane. The home team emphatically won the first of the three-match ser...

Hooda, Vora granted interim bail by ED court in AJL plot allotment case

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Motilal Vora were on Wednesday granted interim bail by a special Enforcement Directorate court in Panchkula in the Associated Journals Limited land allotment case. Whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019