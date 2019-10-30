International Development News
Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

A "deadly" military base in southeast Niger was attacked on Wednesday, AFP news agency reported citing local sources. Casualties are feared in the incident.

Jihadists, including those from the Islamic State group, have a presence in southwestern Niger near the border with Mali -- where they have carried out bombings, shootings and kidnappings. More than 250 civilians were killed and nearly 240 others were kidnapped between January and August this year, mainly in Niger's regions of Diffa, Tillaberi, and Tahoua in the west, according to a UN report in September.

Latest News

UPDATE 1-'We are hopeful': Chicago teachers picket on 10th day of strike

A teachers strike in Chicago moved into the 10th school day on Wednesday, as the teachers union and district worked to resolve a contract deadlock over class sizes, support staff levels and pay at the bargaining table. The strike is the sec...

UPDATE 2-Chile says it can't host trade and climate summits after protests

Chile has withdrawn as host of the APEC trade summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December after several weeks of violent unrest, President Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday.The APEC summit was scheduled to bring togeth...

UPDATE 2-Dangerous dry winds forecast to sweep into fire-plagued Los Angeles

Extraordinarily dry, prolonged Santa Ana winds are predicted to gust through Southern California on Wednesday, prompting strong warnings from meteorologists as residents contend with damaging wildfires. It was a daunting forecast for firefi...

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders issued in Simi Valley

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Californias Simi Valley in early morning hours on Wednesday due to a brush fire that started near the 118 Freeway and Madera Street. The northern border of the evacuation zone is Tierra Rejada...
