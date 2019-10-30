Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

A "deadly" military base in southeast Niger was attacked on Wednesday, AFP news agency reported citing local sources. Casualties are feared in the incident.

Jihadists, including those from the Islamic State group, have a presence in southwestern Niger near the border with Mali -- where they have carried out bombings, shootings and kidnappings. More than 250 civilians were killed and nearly 240 others were kidnapped between January and August this year, mainly in Niger's regions of Diffa, Tillaberi, and Tahoua in the west, according to a UN report in September.