Malware attack on Kudankulam plant computer: DMK seeks probe

The DMK on Wednesday expressed 'shock' over the malware attack on one of the computers in the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu and demanded a probe by the Centre into "the lapses". Hours after The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) admitted the malware attack, DMK president M K Stalin voiced concern over 'lack' of adequate safety measures.

"The cyber attack on NPCIL facilities is shocking and reveals the lack of adequate safety measures," he tweeted. "The Union Government must conduct a thorough enquiry into the lapses. The National Cyber Security Coordinator owes an explanation on the preparedness of such facilities #Kudankulam," he added.

The NPCIL, a public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy, while admitting the malware attack, however, said the plant systems were not affected. On Tuesday, the KKNPP has allayed fears of a cyber attack on its systems, saying such attacks were not possible.

KKNPP training superintendent and information officer R Ramdoss had said reports in the social media about cyber attacks were false and clarified KKNPP and the other nuclear power plants' control systems were 'standalone' and not connected to any cyber networks outside or the internet. The KKNPP, located in Tirunelveli district over 600 kms from here, is an Indo-Russian joint venture.

Units I and II of 1000 MWe capacity each have commenced commercial operations while Units III and IV are under construction..

