International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Former Exxon CEO Tillerson denies misleading investors in climate case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 00:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 00:20 IST
UPDATE 3-Former Exxon CEO Tillerson denies misleading investors in climate case
Image Credit:

Former Exxon Mobil Corp Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson on Wednesday denied misleading investors about how the oil major measured potential costs of climate change, as he testified in a closely watched civil lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general. The case, filed last October in Manhattan state court, last week became the first of several climate-related lawsuits against major oil companies to go to trial.

The attorney general alleges that Exxon caused investors to lose up to $1.6 billion by falsely telling them it had properly evaluated the impact of future climate regulations on its business. The company used a "proxy cost" of up to $80 per ton of carbon emissions in wealthy countries by 2040, but internally used figures as low as $40 per ton or none at all, the attorney general has said. Exxon has assailed the claims as false and politically motivated.

Under questioning from Kim Berger, a lawyer for the state, Tillerson testified that the proxy cost represented a "macro level" assessment of the likely effect of future carbon regulations around the world on total demand for fossil fuels, and was incorporated into a data guide used throughout Exxon. Separately, he said, the company would sometimes evaluate greenhouse gas costs at a "micro level" for specific projects, when appropriate.

"What we're really trying to do is be the most realistic, present our best view of how this is going to turn out," he said. Tillerson went on to offer a more full-throated defense of the company when he was questioned by its lawyer, Theodore Wells, saying all the allegations in the case were false.

He said Exxon would never have any incentive to lowball greenhouse gas costs internally. "We'd be misinforming ourselves," he said.

Tillerson served as Exxon CEO from 2006 to 2017, and U.S. secretary of state under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2018. Last Thursday, just two days after the New York trial began, Massachusetts filed a similar lawsuit accusing Exxon of misleading investors and consumers for decades about the role fossil fuels play in climate change.

Both Massachusetts and New York began investigating Exxon after news reports in 2015 saying company scientists had determined that fossil fuel combustion must be reduced to mitigate the impact of climate change. Exxon and other oil companies including BP Plc, Chevron Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc face lawsuits by cities and counties across the United States seeking funds to pay for seawalls and other infrastructure to guard against rising sea levels brought on by climate change.

The companies have said in court filings that they cannot be held liable for climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Long Beach: 3 feared dead in suspected mass shooting in California

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Impeachment testimony shows high-powered U.S. lobbyist's role in Ukraine scandal

A Republican former congressman turned lobbyist repeatedly pushed for the dismissal of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, an action later taken by President Donald Trump after he was urged to do so by his personal lawyer Rudy Giu...

UPDATE 2-Nigerian supreme court dismisses appeal against Buhari election win

Nigerias Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by the main opposition candidate to overturn the result of Februarys presidential election in which Muhammadu Buhari was returned to office. Atiku Abubakar lodged his initial complaint...

Wildfire erupts near Reagan library in Southern California

Simi Valley US, Oct 30 AP A new wildfire erupted Wednesday in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes, as both ends of the state struggled with blazes, dangerously ...

Chile scraps Asia-Pacific and climate summits amid protests

Chilean President Sebastin Piera said Wednesday that he is canceling two major international summits so he can respond to protracted nationwide protests over economic inequality that have left more than a dozen people dead, hundreds injured...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019