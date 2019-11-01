International Development News
Jane Wrightson appointed as new Retirement Commissioner

“Jane has strong leadership, management, and governance skills which will help champion improved financial capability for all New Zealanders and provide advice on retirement income policy issues,” Kris Faafoi said.

Jane Wrightson is currently the Chief Executive of NZ On Air, which allocates money to a wide variety of local media content; from TV and radio to digital. Image Credit: picpedia.org

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi has today announced the appointment of Jane Wrightson as Retirement Commissioner.

Jane Wrightson is currently the Chief Executive of NZ On Air, which allocates money to a wide variety of local media content; from TV and radio to digital.

"Jane's experience in that key role within New Zealand's multi-million dollar media sector has helped us grow our national identity and showcase it to the world.

"NZ On Air connects New Zealanders and helps reflect what it is to be a New Zealander.

"It supports inclusion and embraces our diversity through the local content it funds.

"The abilities Jane has shown in leading that work will neatly fit into the work she'll be doing with the Commission for Financial Capability on a national strategy to help New Zealanders get ahead financially," Mr. Faafoi said.

Ms. Wrightson has been appointed for a three-year term, beginning on 10 February 2020.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Peter Cordtz for the leadership and professionalism he has demonstrated in the Retirement Commissioner's role since the end of June.

"Mr. Cordtz will continue in this role until February next year, providing essential continuity for staff and their important work programme. That work includes the Retirement Income Policy review, which provides important input into the development of Government policy. I look forward to receiving the recommendations from the review later this year."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

