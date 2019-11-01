Palestinian hunger-striker should be released immediately: UN rights experts

A Palestinian hunger-striker who was held in solitary confinement in Israel for more than a month should be released immediately, UN-appointed independent rights experts said on Thursday.

In a statement, the six experts said that Heba Al-Labadi was arrested by Israeli soldiers in Jenin, in the West Bank, in late August.

She then faced 30 days of interrogation for up to 20 hours a day, they say, before being sentenced to five months' detention, without being told the charges or evidence against her.

Following sentencing, Ms. Al-Labadi launched a hunger strike, which is in its sixth week. She was transferred to hospital last Sunday, suffering from several medical conditions.

In an appeal to the Israeli authorities to free her, the rights experts highlighted that while administrative detention is not prohibited under international law, its widespread use in Israel was "incompatible" with international humanitarian law and international human rights law.