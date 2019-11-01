International Development News
Delhi CM congratulates people from Poorvanchal for ensuring construction of a Chhath ghat in Kalkaji

  • Updated: 01-11-2019 12:43 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday congratulated people from Poorvanchal for ensuring that a Chhath Puja 'ghat' in south Delhi's Kalkaji gets constructed. The permission for construction of a 'ghat' inside an MCD park in Kalkaji had not been granted earlier.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh along with several senior party leaders sat on a 'dharna' briefly on Thursday at south Delhi's Greater Kailash, accusing the BJP of playing "dirty politics" over the construction of the ghat, a day after the workers of the two parties clashed over the issue. The permission to construct the ghat was later granted by the authorities.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said people from Poorvanchal were not being allowed to construct ghat. "AAP protested with the people of Purvanchal and won. Their arrogance lost. The ghat is getting constructed now," Kejriwal tweeted.

Singh had claimed BJP workers thrashed AAP members when they tried to counter local councilor Subhash Bhadana's opposition to the Chhath ghat at Kalkaji. The four-day Chhath festival began on Thursday and on the last two days, devotees perform rituals and offer evening and morning 'arghyas' (offerings) to Sun God by taking a dip in a river or other water bodies.

The age-old festival is celebrated mostly by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh or Poorvanchal. A temporary 'ghat' is created by digging a pit and filling it with water to that devotees can offer prayers.

