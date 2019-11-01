International Development News
Sanjeev Nandan Sahai takes charge as Secretary of Ministry of Power

He has also served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power from May 2018 to July 2019.

He has also served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power from May 2018 to July 2019.

Shri Sanjeev Nandan Sahai assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Power here today. Prior to this, he was serving as the Special Secretary in the Ministry of Power. Shri Sahai is a UT cadre IAS officer of 1986 batch.

Along with these Shri Sahai has held several other important positions in the Union as well as State Governments. These include DG(Additional Secretary equivalent) and Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Principal Secretary in the Home Department, Chairman and MD of Delhi Transport Corporation, Secretary-cum-Commissioner Transport for Delhi Government, Chairman of the Chandigarh Housing Board, Finance Secretary in the Government of NCT of Delhi, Home Secretary etc.

