MoU signed for cooperation between museums of India and Germany

Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (IC), Shri Prahlad Singh Patel held a bilateral meeting with German delegation led by Ms. Monika Grutters, Minister of State to the Federal Chancellor, Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media in New Delhi today. During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding regarding cooperation between the Museums of India and Germany has been signed.

MoU includes cooperation between the National Museum Delhi, the National Gallery of Modern Art Delhi, the Indian Museum Kolkata, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation Stauffenbergstr, Berlin and the Stiftung Humboldt Forum in Berliner Schloss, Berlin.

The aim of this Memorandum of Understanding is to research archaeological ethnological and art historical objects and their historical and contemporary sources within the framework of material culture studies. This will include intangible cultural heritage, restoration, and conservation studies and education work. The basis for cooperation is the collections and expertise of the participating institutions.

During the meeting, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel said that culture plays an important role in the development of a nation. India and Germany have a long tradition of academic and cultural exchange. Along with this MoU, the possibilities will be explored to translate classics belonging to both countries into German and Indian languages. For example, Sanskrit classics like Sannayasa Upanisads & Yatidharma Prakasha can be translated into German. Similarly, one of the following three German classics can be translated either into Hindi or Sanskrit: Die Blechtrommel by Gunter Grass, Buddenbrooks by Thomas Mann & the Trial by Franz Kafka.

(With Inputs from PIB)