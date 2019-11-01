371 proposals approved from participating states/UT for construction of houses 

The 48th Meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) chaired by Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary,MoHUA, has approved 371 proposals from participating states/UT for the construction of 2,31,532 houses with an overall investment of Rs 7,322 Cr involving central assistance of Rs 3,473 Cr. Cumulative number of houses sanctioned so far is more than 93 lakhs.

Total Seven states/UT participated in the CSMC namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Puducherry, and Uttar Pradesh. The Number of houses approved for the seven states/UT is Andhra Pradesh-1,24,624 houses, Assam-16,002 houses, Bihar-15,049 houses, Madhya Pradesh-18,362 houses, Nagaland-3,238 houses, Puducherry-1,811 houses, and Uttar Pradesh-52,446 houses. The States of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have achieved nearly 100% of their urban housing demand of 13.78 Lakh and 15 Lakh houses respectively.

The State of Uttar Pradesh, picked up late only after March 2017, has cumulative sanction for 14.50 lakh houses so far, is a clear front runner in both overall sanctions of the house as well as houses sanctioned under Beneficiary Led Construction Scheme which is presently 12.56 lakh houses. The State also enjoys leading position among northern States for Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) which is an interest subvention component of PMAY(U)

The Proposal received are under Beneficiary Led Construction or Enhancement (BLC) and Affordable Housing Project (AHP) verticals of the scheme. These houses will be constructed by using the New and Innovative technologies such as Nagaland is using eco-friendly and earthquake-resistant houses. The material used in this category of houses comprises of bamboo, thatch, and grass, etc. with a lightweight roof of similar materials.

As on date, PMAY(U) Mission has achieved the milestone of sanctioning more than 93 Lakh houses under PMAY(U) against the validated demand of 1.12 crore houses. A total of 55 Lakh houses are grounded for construction of which construction of more than 28 Lakh houses is complete.

Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA said that the investment in sanctioned houses is Rs. 5.56 lakh crore which includes Rs. 2.82 lakh Cr as Public Sector investment while Rs. 2.74 lakh Cr from the Private Sector. Out of Rs 1.46 Lakh, Cr Central assistance approved a total of Rs. 57,896 Cr has been released to the States/UTs so far.

(With Inputs from PIB)