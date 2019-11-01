Norway increases humanitarian aid by NOK 30m to help South Sudanese

The humanitarian situation for people in South Sudan is dire. According to the UN, 7.2 million people are in need of humanitarian aid. 'The humanitarian crisis has now been exacerbated by heavy rains and floods. Norway is, therefore, increasing its humanitarian assistance by NOK 30 million to help save lives and meet basic needs,' said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide.

For many years, Norway has given high priority to the humanitarian crises in South Sudan. This most recent contribution brings Norway's total allocation to humanitarian aid in the country and support for South Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries to a total of NOK 172 million. In addition, Norway has provided around NOK 11 million through the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

The UN estimates that nearly one million people have been affected by flooding in several areas in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country. The needs for shelter, clean water, food, and medicines are acute, but at present humanitarian actors do not have access to many of the affected areas. It is difficult, and in some places impossible, to reach many villages and camps for refugees and internally displaced people due to the flooding of roads and airstrips. Several UN bases and the offices of several humanitarian organisations are also flooded.

'Norway's humanitarian assistance will help to save lives and alleviate need both in areas that are badly affected by the flooding and in other areas where there are major humanitarian needs after many years of armed conflict. It is crucial that the local authorities and humanitarian actors cooperate closely to ensure that aid reaches those who need it most,' said Ms. Eriksen Søreide.

Norway's support will be channeled through humanitarian actors that are present in South Sudan and can respond to the humanitarian needs rapidly and effectively.

(With Inputs from APO)