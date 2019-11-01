DR Congo: 22 killed in truck accident

At least 22 people were killed and 10 wounded when a mining truck overturned in southeast DR Congo on Friday, police said. The truck owned by the Mining Mineral Resources (MMR) firm tipped over at Mutetenya village in Tanganyika province, DR Congo's national police said on Twitter. "All the cargo of cassiterite (a source of tin) spilled down the steep slope," it added.

The tragic accident comes only a few days after at least 20 people were killed and many others were injured in a bus accident in the capital Kinshasa. The bus, laden with people and goods, was traveling from Lufu to Kinshasa when the brakes failed, he said. An injured passenger who gave her name as Nacha said more than 100 people had been in the vehicle at the time, and many bodies were burned beyond recognition.

Further details are awaited.