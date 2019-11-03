Saudi Aramco chairman says firm will continue to meet global oil supply demand post listing

Saudi Aramco's chairman Yasser al-Rumayyan said on Sunday the state oil giant would continue to meet its global oil supply demand after it lists on the Riyadh bourse. Rumayyan was speaking after Aramco kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) earlier on Sunday, officially announcing its intention to list on the domestic bourse, Tadawul.

Rumayyan also said the local listing was a reflection of a strong global position. "Listing Aramco on Tadawul proves its strong position among global markets," he told a news conference.

Also Read: UPDATE 5-Saudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on Nov. 3 -sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)