Seminar for ICPD25 expected to strengthen cooperation among developing countries

In preparation for the upcoming Summit on the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25) to be held in Nairobi, Kenya, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and the Minister in The Presidency, Jackson Mthembu is today hosting a preparatory seminar.

The seminar is being held under the theme: "South-South Collaboration for Sustainable Development".

The seminar is expected to discuss and strengthen cooperation among developing countries to accelerate the implementation and achievements of the ICPD Programme of Action and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The year 2019 marks the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD).

The inaugural conference in Cairo in 1994 coincided with the dawn of a new democratic era in South Africa and culminated into the ICPD Programme of Action that called for the strengthening of the social sector and the importance of the integration of population policies/concerns in development strategies, planning, and programs.

The Programme of Action also called on countries to exchange experiences in population and development policy at regional and international levels.

At the time, Partners in Population and Development (PPD) was established as an inter-governmental forum, by ten developing countries - including South Africa - to promote South-South collaboration to contribute to achieving ICPD goals on population and development, and reproductive health.

In the last 25 years, PPD has increased its membership to 26 countries, which represent 60% of the total world population.

Through advocacy, policy dialogues, exchange of information, best practices, research, training, and technical cooperation, PPD Member Countries collaborate with each other and many non-member countries to implement the ICPD Programme of Action, currently within the broader framework of Agenda 2030 (Sustainable Development Goals).

The conference will bring together representatives of government, civil society, private academia sector, foreign missions based in South Africa, including representatives of the United Nations development agencies to discuss and agree on South Africa's policy recommendations ahead of the ICPD25 Summit in Nairobi.

