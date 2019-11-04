International Development News
Development News Edition

Seminar for ICPD25 expected to strengthen cooperation among developing countries

The seminar is being held under the theme: “South-South Collaboration for Sustainable Development”.

Seminar for ICPD25 expected to strengthen cooperation among developing countries
The Programme of Action also called on countries to exchange experiences in population and development policy at regional and international levels. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

In preparation for the upcoming Summit on the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25) to be held in Nairobi, Kenya, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and the Minister in The Presidency, Jackson Mthembu is today hosting a preparatory seminar.

The seminar is being held under the theme: "South-South Collaboration for Sustainable Development".

The seminar is expected to discuss and strengthen cooperation among developing countries to accelerate the implementation and achievements of the ICPD Programme of Action and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The year 2019 marks the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD).

The inaugural conference in Cairo in 1994 coincided with the dawn of a new democratic era in South Africa and culminated into the ICPD Programme of Action that called for the strengthening of the social sector and the importance of the integration of population policies/concerns in development strategies, planning, and programs.

The Programme of Action also called on countries to exchange experiences in population and development policy at regional and international levels.

At the time, Partners in Population and Development (PPD) was established as an inter-governmental forum, by ten developing countries - including South Africa - to promote South-South collaboration to contribute to achieving ICPD goals on population and development, and reproductive health.

In the last 25 years, PPD has increased its membership to 26 countries, which represent 60% of the total world population.

Through advocacy, policy dialogues, exchange of information, best practices, research, training, and technical cooperation, PPD Member Countries collaborate with each other and many non-member countries to implement the ICPD Programme of Action, currently within the broader framework of Agenda 2030 (Sustainable Development Goals).

The conference will bring together representatives of government, civil society, private academia sector, foreign missions based in South Africa, including representatives of the United Nations development agencies to discuss and agree on South Africa's policy recommendations ahead of the ICPD25 Summit in Nairobi.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

China offers more access for Taiwan firms, Taiwan warns of a trap

China unveiled measures on Monday to further open its markets to firms from self-ruled Taiwan, including capital raising, as Taiwan warned its people not to be taken in by moves at enticement ahead of a January presidential election. China ...

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Growth in bank credit may decelerate sharply to 8-8.5 percent during 2019-20 from 13.3 percent last fiscal, mainly due to decline in incremental credit in the first half of the current financial year, rating agency Icra said in a report. Mo...

Not satisfied with relief work carried out by state government in flood-affected areas: Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said that he is not satisfied with the relief works being carried out by the state government in the flood-affected areas. I am not happy by the relief works carried out by the state gover...

Devotees to celebrate 'Pushpa Yagam' with 8 tonnes of flowers

Devotees at Tirumala abode are ready with 8 tonnes of flowers to offer Lord Balaji on the occasion of to Pushpa Yagam.To celebrate this day, a special floral hawan will be performed with over 8 tonnes of flowers. Prior to the Pushpa Yagam, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019