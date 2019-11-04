Delhi Aadi Mahotsav to be graced by Amit Shah as Chief Guest

International Development News
The theme of the festival is “a celebration of the Spirit of Tribal Crafts, Culture and Commerce”, which represents the basic ethos of tribal life.

TRIFED an organization of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Government of India has started a new concept of organizing the “Aadi Mahotsav – National Tribal Festival” to provide direct market access to the tribal master-craftsmen and women in large metros and State capitals. Image Credit: Twitter(@TribalAffairsIn)

The Delhi Aadi Mahotsav will be organised at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi between 16th to 30th November 2019. The inaugural ceremony will be graced by the Union Minister for Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah as Chief Guest and the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda will preside. The Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta will be the Guest of Honour. This was announced by Shri Pravin Krishna, MD, TRIFED at a press conference here today.

Over 1000 tribal artisans and artists from 27 States will be participating in the festival. The event will be marked by mesmerizing performances and cultural shows, showcasing the products of tribal artisans based on tribal rituals, harvest, festivals, martial art forms, etc., from 20 States of the country. The performances from different States shall be showcasing rich tribal cultural diversity like never-seen-before during the course of the event.

The concept of organizing Aadi Mahotsav in major cities has proved to be a boon for tribal artisans by eliminating the middle man and providing direct access to large markets, otherwise impossible to reach for them. In line with the national aspiration to go cashless, the tribal merchandise stalls will be accepting payment through major credit/debit cards.

26 such festivals are planned to be organised during the current financial year. Out of which, 8 festivals have been already organised at Shimla, Ooty, Leh-Ladakh, Visakhapatnam, Noida, Indore, Pune, and Bhubaneswar wherein about 900 tribal artisans participated and realized sales of more than Rs. 5 crores.

TRIFED an organization of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Government of India has started a new concept of organizing the "Aadi Mahotsav – National Tribal Festival" to provide direct market access to the tribal master-craftsmen and women in large metros and State capitals.

Apart from handloom and handicrafts, TRIFED also promotes processing and value addition of forest produces through the Prime Minister Van Dhan Yojana, as a special scheme to promote tribal enterprise. To date, starting from 27th August 2019 under the 100-day Action Plan of the Government of India, 662 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have already been set up in 17 States promoting 2 lakh tribals. A special initiative that has been launched for promoting Van Dhan for Specially-Abled tribal gatherers and artisans TRIFED proposes to set up at least 150 such kendras in the country in the coming five months involving 45000 tribal specially-abled tribal artisans.

